Vid Price Down 20.4% This Week (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, Vid has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One Vid token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00002980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vid has a market cap of $10.58 million and $1.23 million worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00147169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.31 or 0.01654912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00198898 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00191118 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 73.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,857.10 or 2.74140623 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,545,736 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

Buying and Selling Vid

Vid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

