Vidulum Hits Market Cap of $137,765.87 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Vidulum has a total market cap of $137,765.87 and approximately $14,346.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002516 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000072 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

