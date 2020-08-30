VIDY Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. VIDY has a total market cap of $15.88 million and $839,589.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIDY has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including MXC, Bithumb Global, Gate.io and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00041490 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $669.99 or 0.05752884 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00035899 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014520 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,422,083,206 tokens. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, MXC, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

