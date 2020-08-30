VIDY Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last Week (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $16.40 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bithumb Global, MXC and Gate.io. In the last week, VIDY has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00041177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $632.06 or 0.05434062 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034501 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,422,083,206 tokens. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bithumb Global, MXC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

