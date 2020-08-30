View Trading Down 22.6% Over Last Week (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. View has a total market capitalization of $207,952.53 and $301.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last day. One View token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX. Over the last week, View has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00147768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.37 or 0.01653039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00198055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00192236 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

View was first traded on September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . View’s official website is view.ly . The official message board for View is blog.view.ly . View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here

View can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire View should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase View using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

