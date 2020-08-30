Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.64.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Viewray in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viewray in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Viewray by 39.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 557,694 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Viewray by 207.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Viewray by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 164,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viewray by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 234,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 678,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,998. The stock has a market cap of $375.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.83. Viewray has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Viewray had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. The company had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Viewray will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

