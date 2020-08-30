Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.15.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.26 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,647,000 after acquiring an additional 168,600 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.