WABnetwork (WAB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $30.00

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. One WABnetwork token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, IDAX and BitForex. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. WABnetwork has a market cap of $47,382.23 and approximately $30.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00142069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.87 or 0.01670716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00203203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00177444 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,285.06 or 2.76796171 BTC.

WABnetwork Token Profile

WABnetwork was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,994,541,755 tokens. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network

WABnetwork Token Trading

WABnetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.