Waltonchain Trading 15.7% Lower This Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00005293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, COSS, Kucoin and Coinnest. Waltonchain has a market cap of $42.83 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.99 or 0.03486661 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00056319 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 228.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,654,138 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Binance, Coinnest, OKEx, LATOKEN, COSS, DragonEX, HitBTC, Huobi, Bithumb, Kucoin and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.