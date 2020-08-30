Waltonchain Trading Down 15.4% This Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $42.14 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00005187 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, Huobi, OKEx and Coinnest.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.44 or 0.03630382 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00056632 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,654,138 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Coinnest, LATOKEN, DragonEX, COSS, OKEx, Cobinhood, Allbit, Binance, HitBTC, Bithumb and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

