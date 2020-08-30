Waves Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Waves has a total market cap of $349.60 million and $78.68 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $3.40 or 0.00029203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Exmo and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00030602 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00015941 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00011430 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00011392 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 102,869,944 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, Exrates, Gate.io, Cryptohub, Bitbns, BCEX, YoBit, Exmo, Livecoin, Binance, Bittrex, Tidex, Indodax, Huobi, OKEx, Coinrail, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, COSS, Upbit and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

