WAX (WAXP) Hits Market Cap of $65.94 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, WAX has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One WAX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0504 or 0.00000434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, Bancor Network and HitBTC. WAX has a total market cap of $65.94 million and $2.13 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00147010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.53 or 0.01657562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00198371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00192142 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX launched on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,697,937,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,309,332,948 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Upbit, C2CX, IDEX, Bithumb, HitBTC, Kucoin, Bibox, Huobi, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

