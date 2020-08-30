Winding Tree Reaches One Day Volume of $15,372.00 (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded up 26.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded 55.9% higher against the US dollar. Winding Tree has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $15,372.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Winding Tree token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Winding Tree alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00147366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.69 or 0.01658255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00198317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00192803 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com . Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com . The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Winding Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winding Tree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.