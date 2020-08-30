WOM Protocol Price Up 25.5% This Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One WOM Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00002963 BTC on major exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $34.55 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00041529 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.46 or 0.05757828 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00035932 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003766 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,007,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

