XYO Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DEx.top and KuCoin. XYO has a total market capitalization of $9.72 million and $195,829.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006832 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00041403 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $631.96 or 0.05479879 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00034568 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, DDEX, KuCoin, DEx.top, YoBit and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

