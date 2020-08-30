YENTEN (YTN) Price Hits $0.0019

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded up 2% against the dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a market cap of $46,790.18 and approximately $52.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,507.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.99 or 0.03484706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.84 or 0.02336267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00497909 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.02 or 0.00808347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.90 or 0.00694381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00056785 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000177 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00013939 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YENTEN

YENTEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.