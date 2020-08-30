Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.55. Argo Group posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Argo Group.

Get Argo Group alerts:

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29.

ARGO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Argo Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGO traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $37.37. 5,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,705. Argo Group has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

In other news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $1,183,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,861.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Argo Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,119,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after buying an additional 25,748 shares in the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 2,751,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,958,000 after buying an additional 760,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Argo Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,421,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,734,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Argo Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,354,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,206,000 after buying an additional 45,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,003,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,936,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.