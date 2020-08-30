Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Kamada reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Kamada had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $33.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.61 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMDA shares. TheStreet raised Kamada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Kamada from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kamada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kamada by 20.3% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 889,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 149,762 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Kamada in the second quarter valued at $776,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kamada in the first quarter valued at $276,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Kamada in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Kamada by 2.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,033,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kamada stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. 162,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,225. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $448.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

