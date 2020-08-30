Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.56 Million

Equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) will announce sales of $88.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.90 million and the highest is $129.00 million. Northern Oil and Gas posted sales of $233.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full year sales of $363.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $298.40 million to $499.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $480.56 million, with estimates ranging from $425.50 million to $541.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northern Oil and Gas.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, July 27th.

NASDAQ NOG traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,324,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,933. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.43.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

