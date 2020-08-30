Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) will announce earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.41). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PK. SunTrust Banks lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

NYSE PK traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,421,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.90.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,167.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $85,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,908.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $555,675. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. State Street Corp raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,554,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,314,000 after purchasing an additional 952,710 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,254,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,279,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,757,000 after purchasing an additional 313,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 404,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,605,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 129,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

