Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings. Superior Drilling Products posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Superior Drilling Products.

Shares of SDPI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 176,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,152. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.05.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

