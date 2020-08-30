Zacks: Analysts Expect Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Brokerages expect Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.46. Colfax posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.26 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Colfax from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Colfax from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Colfax in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

CFX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 659,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.07. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.85. Colfax has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $39.30.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 19,481 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $600,599.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875,274.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Maclean sold 2,491 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $87,982.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,345.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,491 shares of company stock valued at $927,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter worth $1,098,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colfax by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Colfax by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Colfax by 12.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 664,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,151,000 after acquiring an additional 72,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Colfax by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 160,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

