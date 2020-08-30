Zacks: Analysts Expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. Solar Capital reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $23.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

Solar Capital stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. 67,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,851. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Solar Capital has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $703.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.21 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Solar Capital during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Solar Capital by 22.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Solar Capital during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

