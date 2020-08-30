Zacks: Analysts Expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Brokerages expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. Solar Capital reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $23.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

Solar Capital stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. 67,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,851. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Solar Capital has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $703.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.21 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Solar Capital during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Solar Capital by 22.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Solar Capital during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solar Capital (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.