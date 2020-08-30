ZB (ZB) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. ZB has a market capitalization of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00146996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.15 or 0.01646769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00198690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00189268 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 84.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,292.14 or 2.95432703 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

