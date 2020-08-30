ZBG Token (ZT) Price Up 2.9% This Week

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. ZBG Token has a total market capitalization of $13.22 million and approximately $966,350.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZBG Token has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One ZBG Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.26 or 0.05481602 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00034621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ZBG Token Token Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a token. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,448,925 tokens. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

ZBG Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.