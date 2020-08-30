Zcoin One Day Volume Reaches $16.90 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.34 or 0.00054570 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $70.27 million and approximately $16.90 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,617.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.64 or 0.03483037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.01 or 0.02341411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00503720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.28 or 0.00802961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010926 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.50 or 0.00692907 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00055821 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00013911 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,084,385 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.