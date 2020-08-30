ZCore (ZCR) Price Tops $0.0217 on Top Exchanges

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $20.33, $50.98 and $7.50. ZCore has a total market cap of $135,767.05 and approximately $196.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,260,168 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash . ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $5.60, $18.94, $33.94, $24.68, $10.39, $13.77, $7.50, $51.55, $32.15, $24.43 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

