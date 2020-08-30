ZelaaPayAE Price Tops $0.0106 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $222,134.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One ZelaaPayAE token can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003006 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002481 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000147 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About ZelaaPayAE

ZPAE is a token. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,284,787 tokens. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae

ZelaaPayAE Token Trading

ZelaaPayAE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

