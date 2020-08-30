Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Tops $0.0482 on Exchanges

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $1.09 million and $704.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Castweet (CTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010193 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00538721 BTC.

Sora (XOR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00748734 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006534 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000625 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

