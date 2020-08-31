-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.03). Nordic American Tanker posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordic American Tanker.

Get Nordic American Tanker alerts:

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Nordic American Tanker had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on NAT. ValuEngine downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordic American Tanker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

NAT traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.33. 5,353,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,185. Nordic American Tanker has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $637.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 137.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 870,742 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,852,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 592,025 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 654,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 440,509 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 711,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 394,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 778.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 378,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tanker (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.