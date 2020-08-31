-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.03). Nordic American Tanker posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordic American Tanker.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Nordic American Tanker had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on NAT. ValuEngine downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordic American Tanker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

NAT traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.33. 5,353,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,185. Nordic American Tanker has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $637.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 137.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 870,742 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,852,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 592,025 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 654,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 440,509 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 711,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 394,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 778.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 378,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: What is insider trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tanker (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.