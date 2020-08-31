$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Kennametal reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $379.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $210,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $279,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $512,120. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Kennametal by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMT stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.63. 373,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,800. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Kennametal has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $38.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

