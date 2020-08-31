-$0.31 EPS Expected for K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for K12’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). K12 reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that K12 will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for K12.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. K12 had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $268.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. K12’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on LRN. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti downgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 4,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $117,573.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 6,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $180,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,021 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,381. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in K12 by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in K12 by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,240,000 after purchasing an additional 128,455 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in K12 by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in K12 by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in K12 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,519,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LRN traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,332,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,227. K12 has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

