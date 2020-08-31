$0.51 EPS Expected for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) to announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.52. AstraZeneca reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Cowen boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 37.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.69. 3,240,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,968,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $146.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average is $51.15. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

