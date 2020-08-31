$0.54 EPS Expected for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Toro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.58. Toro reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toro will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Toro.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $929.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 9,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $628,961.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,007.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $130,802.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,242.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,884. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Toro during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Toro during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Toro by 1,687.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TTC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.72. 280,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,458. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73. Toro has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $84.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toro (TTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.