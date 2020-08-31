$0.85 EPS Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) to report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.87. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $817.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.74 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $681,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,652,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $4,507,818. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,596,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,147,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,020,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,384,000 after purchasing an additional 125,334 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,127,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,525,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 615,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,341,000 after purchasing an additional 82,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 899.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 588,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,311,000 after purchasing an additional 529,440 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SITE traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $126.34. 241,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $132.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.76.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

