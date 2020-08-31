$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to post $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,658,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $502,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $236,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 43,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 532.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 768,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,446,000 after buying an additional 647,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.65. 5,829,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,348,356. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

