$2.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to post earnings per share of $2.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.72. Cummins posted earnings of $3.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $9.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $10.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.03 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cummins from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Cummins by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cummins by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.72. 408,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,424. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.01 and a 200 day moving average of $165.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.17. Cummins has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $215.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

