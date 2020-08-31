4NEW (KWATT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6,262.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, 4NEW has traded 43% lower against the dollar. One 4NEW token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Hotbit and Exrates. 4NEW has a market cap of $14,075.48 and $6,262.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00144149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.31 or 0.01687569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00201538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00184106 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000150 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Exrates, BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

