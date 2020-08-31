Abyss Token Hits Market Capitalization of $5.16 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Abyss Token has a market cap of $5.16 million and $254,076.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZBG, Ethfinex, IDEX and CoinBene. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00041871 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.93 or 0.05792214 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035880 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00014822 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy, CoinBene, CoinExchange, BitForex, Kyber Network, DDEX, IDEX, Indodax, ZBG, Sistemkoin, CoinPlace, Hotbit, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

