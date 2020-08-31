AI Doctor (AIDOC) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $43,743.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Doctor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BtcTrade.im, BCEX and Bit-Z. In the last week, AI Doctor has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00041974 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $667.74 or 0.05711061 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00035673 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00015036 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, Bit-Z, CoinBene, OKEx, Allcoin, Huobi, BCEX and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

