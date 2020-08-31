AllSafe Hits Market Cap of $224,177.41 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $224,177.41 and $355.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

