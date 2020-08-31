Analysts Expect North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.13. North American Construction Group posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.23 million.

NOA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

NYSE:NOA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 46,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,212. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.75. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 44,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 83.4% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 245,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 111,712 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,469,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 296,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in North American Construction Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 562,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

