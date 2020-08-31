Analyzing Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NASDAQ:IIPR)

Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Yangtze River Port and Logistics and Innovative Industrial Properties.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yangtze River Port and Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovative Industrial Properties 0 1 4 0 2.80

Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus target price of $111.80, suggesting a potential downside of 10.71%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than Yangtze River Port and Logistics.

Volatility & Risk

Yangtze River Port and Logistics has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 55.3% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yangtze River Port and Logistics and Innovative Industrial Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A N/A -$13.72 million N/A N/A Innovative Industrial Properties $44.67 million 60.83 $23.48 million $3.27 38.29

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Yangtze River Port and Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares Yangtze River Port and Logistics and Innovative Industrial Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A -8.80% -3.91% Innovative Industrial Properties 55.69% 6.01% 4.59%

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats Yangtze River Port and Logistics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Company Profile

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei Province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is headquartered in New York, New York.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

