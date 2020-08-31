apM Coin Price Tops $0.0532 on Top Exchanges (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. One apM Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0532 or 0.00000455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, apM Coin has traded up 29.2% against the dollar. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00041797 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $673.34 or 0.05759741 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00035808 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014702 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

