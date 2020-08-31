Arion Trading 6% Higher Over Last Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Arion has a total market capitalization of $28,668.60 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arion has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00144543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.01692662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00201856 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00182321 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,203.68 or 2.83689738 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 12,893,008 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

