Atlas Protocol (ATP) Hits Market Cap of $6.99 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $318,071.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00143236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.47 or 0.01695772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00202908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00181442 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,769.29 or 2.88529283 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol launched on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.