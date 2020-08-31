ATN (ATN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,255.00

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One ATN token can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, BigONE, Allcoin and Hotbit. ATN has a total market cap of $847,990.97 and $12,255.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00144010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.38 or 0.01687944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00201823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00184194 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,885.92 or 2.81233569 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official website is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Hotbit, BigONE and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

