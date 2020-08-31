Aurora (AOA) Price Hits $0.0125 on Top Exchanges

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Aurora token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Kucoin, Indodax and Bitinka. In the last week, Aurora has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. Aurora has a market cap of $81.87 million and $20.61 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00042155 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.91 or 0.05745087 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00035727 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00014777 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (AOA) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinEgg, Bitinka and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

