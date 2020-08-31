AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.44% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AVITA MED LTD/S’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AVITA MED LTD/S from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AVITA MED LTD/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of AVITA MED LTD/S stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,075. AVITA MED LTD/S has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 15.22, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AVITA MED LTD/S by 87.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

