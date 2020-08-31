Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) and Enel S.p.A. ADS (NYSE:ENLAY) Financial Review

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) and Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Azure Power Global and Enel S.p.A. ADS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power Global 0 0 6 0 3.00 Enel S.p.A. ADS 0 3 4 1 2.75

Azure Power Global presently has a consensus price target of $23.30, suggesting a potential downside of 6.99%. Given Azure Power Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than Enel S.p.A. ADS.

Volatility & Risk

Azure Power Global has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel S.p.A. ADS has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.8% of Azure Power Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Enel S.p.A. ADS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Azure Power Global and Enel S.p.A. ADS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power Global -18.28% -6.33% -1.28% Enel S.p.A. ADS 2.72% 4.55% 1.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Azure Power Global and Enel S.p.A. ADS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power Global $171.90 million 6.94 -$30.00 million ($0.47) -53.30 Enel S.p.A. ADS $89.98 billion 1.02 $2.43 billion N/A N/A

Enel S.p.A. ADS has higher revenue and earnings than Azure Power Global.

Summary

Enel S.p.A. ADS beats Azure Power Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a portfolio capacity of approximately 1,871 megawatts. Azure Power Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in New Delhi, India.

About Enel S.p.A. ADS

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines. It is also involved in energy and infrastructure engineering; research and development in sciences and engineering; the cogeneration of electricity and heat; the construction and management of manages port infrastructure; product, plant, and equipment certification; mining; finance; energy products marketing; trading; and fuel trading and logistics operations. In addition, the company engages in construction and management of LNG regasification infrastructure; desalinization and water supply; electricity system monitoring; and optical fiber network operation activities. Further, it provides testing, inspection, and certification; engineering and consulting; legal; metering, remote control, and connectivity through power line communication; business consulting, administrative, management consulting, and corporate planning; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; personnel administration, information technology, real estate, and business; electronic plant installation and repairing; and security services. Additionally, the company offers water systems; public lighting systems and services; upstream gas; electric mobility; and environmental studies services. It operates renewable, wind, thermal, hydroelectric, nuclear, photovoltaic, and geothermal power plants. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

